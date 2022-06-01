Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.43, and it changed around -$1.79 or -2.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.95B. AMBA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $227.59, offering almost -172.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.37% since then. We note from Ambarella Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.43K.

Ambarella Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AMBA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ambarella Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) trade information

Instantly AMBA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 90.38 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.00% year-to-date, but still up 10.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is 3.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

#####

Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) estimates and forecasts

Ambarella Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.14 percent over the past six months and at a 8.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Ambarella Inc. to make $101.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.40%.

AMBA Dividends

Ambarella Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 29 and September 02.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.62% of Ambarella Inc. shares, and 79.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.44%. Ambarella Inc. stock is held by 426 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 4.03 million shares worth $422.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.23% or 3.52 million shares worth $368.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $200.9 million, making up 2.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $177.96 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.