Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.04, and it changed around -$2.83 or -2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.97B. ABNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.58, offering almost -80.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $103.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.11% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.49 million.

Airbnb Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 122.30 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.40% year-to-date, but still up 6.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -21.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $186.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.88 percent over the past six months and at a 414.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 509.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Airbnb Inc. to make $2.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.30%. Airbnb Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 92.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 64.10% per year for the next five years.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.54% of Airbnb Inc. shares, and 62.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.89%. Airbnb Inc. stock is held by 1,365 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.89% of the shares, which is about 22.52 million shares worth $3.87 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.65% or 17.8 million shares worth $3.06 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.36 million shares worth $1.56 billion, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 8.49 million shares worth around $1.46 billion, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.