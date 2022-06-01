AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.86, and it changed around $0.35 or 6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $886.97M. LIDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.25, offering almost -109.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.8% since then. We note from AEye Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 668.04K.

AEye Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIDR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AEye Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.02 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.07% year-to-date, but still up 15.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 14.68% up in the 30-day period.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

AEye Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.91 percent over the past six months and at a -9.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $730k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AEye Inc. to make $930k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.99% of AEye Inc. shares, and 37.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.34%. AEye Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.95% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $68.07 million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with 8.82% or 13.86 million shares worth $75.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $6.91 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $3.21 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.