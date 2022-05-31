Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.87, and it changed around $0.5 or 7.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $368.03M. ZYME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.41, offering almost -473.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.62% since then. We note from Zymeworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Zymeworks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ZYME as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zymeworks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.98 for the current quarter.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) trade information

Instantly ZYME has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.94 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.08% year-to-date, but still up 14.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is 38.51% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZYME is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -555.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

Zymeworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.77 percent over the past six months and at a 16.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. to make $4.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.10%. Zymeworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ZYME Dividends

Zymeworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.13% of Zymeworks Inc. shares, and 76.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.22%. Zymeworks Inc. stock is held by 156 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.37% of the shares, which is about 3.68 million shares worth $60.31 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 6.37% or 3.68 million shares worth $60.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $46.21 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $46.21 million, which represents about 4.88% of the total shares outstanding.