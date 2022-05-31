You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI).

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.15 or 24.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.80M. INFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -418.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.67% since then. We note from Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 735.12K.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Instantly INFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.67% year-to-date, but still up 19.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is -5.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.60 percent over the past six months and at a -3.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $520k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $520k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 48.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.37%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.37% of the shares, which is about 6.57 million shares worth $7.49 million.

BVF Inc., with 7.13% or 6.35 million shares worth $14.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.52 million shares worth $5.66 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $2.52 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.