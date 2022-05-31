You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI).

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.40M. YI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.64, offering almost -460.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.89% since then. We note from 111 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 812.50K.

111 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 111 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Instantly YI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.14% year-to-date, but still up 20.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, 111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is -1.54% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YI is forecast to be at a low of $38.22 and a high of $38.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1911.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1911.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

111 Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.30%.

YI Dividends

111 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

111 Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.19% of 111 Inc. shares, and 18.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.19%. 111 Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Elephas Investment Management Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 3.08% of the shares, which is about 1.44 million shares worth $13.1 million.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd., with 3.08% or 1.44 million shares worth $13.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 36217.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 36217.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.