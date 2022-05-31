Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.54 million shares of the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.26 or 13.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $271.11M. XERS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.98, offering almost -120.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.69% since then. We note from Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XERS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.29 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.87% year-to-date, but still up 4.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is -7.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XERS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -209.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.15 percent over the past six months and at a 48.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 129.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $163k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. to make $26.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.2 million and $9.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -98.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 178.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.30%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 41.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.87%. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Caxton Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 6.31 million shares worth $18.49 million.

Caxton Corporation, with 4.66% or 6.31 million shares worth $18.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $9.88 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $4.22 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.