Why Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.15, and it changed around $4.43 or 5.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36B. SI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $239.26, offering almost -202.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.06% since then. We note from Silvergate Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Instantly SI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.30 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.59% year-to-date, but still up 12.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is -37.11% up in the 30-day period.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Silvergate Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.75 percent over the past six months and at a 35.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 85.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Silvergate Capital Corporation to make $88.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.60%. Silvergate Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 114.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.80% per year for the next five years.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.04% of Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, and 75.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.34%. Silvergate Capital Corporation stock is held by 400 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.24% of the shares, which is about 2.61 million shares worth $386.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.04% or 2.23 million shares worth $335.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $113.46 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF held roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $73.92 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.