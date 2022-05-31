Why Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.35 million shares of the Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $785.69M. LILM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.66, offering almost -317.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.58% since then. We note from Lilium N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Instantly LILM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.17 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.74% year-to-date, but still down -10.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) is -15.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

Lilium N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.15% of Lilium N.V. shares, and 13.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.78%. Lilium N.V. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.90% of the shares, which is about 18.26 million shares worth $72.66 million.

Capital World Investors, with 1.97% or 5.21 million shares worth $36.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.96 million shares worth $13.58 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $5.45 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.