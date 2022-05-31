Why Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.03 million shares of the Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.87, and it changed around $0.81 or 39.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.20M. ALLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.20, offering almost -534.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.67% since then. We note from Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 110.71K.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Instantly ALLR has showed a green trend with a performance of 39.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.30 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.34% year-to-date, but still up 40.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is 82.80% up in the 30-day period.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.06% of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 1.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.55%. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 25917.0 shares worth $0.27 million.

Citigroup Inc., with 0.12% or 10076.0 shares worth $20555.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.