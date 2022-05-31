Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were traded, and its beta was -0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.90M. WTRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.51, offering almost -1221.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from Waitr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Waitr Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTRH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Waitr Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Instantly WTRH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.32% year-to-date, but still down -5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is -27.45% down in the 30-day period.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Waitr Holdings Inc. to make $34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.80%. Waitr Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -129.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WTRH Dividends

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.56% of Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.38%. Waitr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.19% of the shares, which is about 11.32 million shares worth $8.38 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.15% or 11.32 million shares worth $8.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.54 million shares worth $2.62 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $1.05 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.