Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 2.63 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.02, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.73B. SPCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.51, offering almost -719.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.78% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.92 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.25 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.86% year-to-date, but still up 8.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is -10.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCE is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.50 percent over the past six months and at a -5.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to make $180k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $571k and $2.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -93.00%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.90% per year for the next five years.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.52% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, and 37.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.72%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is held by 358 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.59% of the shares, which is about 17.05 million shares worth $168.43 million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.44% or 11.49 million shares worth $113.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.31 million shares worth $82.11 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.5 million shares worth around $73.61 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.