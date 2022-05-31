Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.15 or 16.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.40M. UPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -367.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.89% since then. We note from Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 75.24K.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

Instantly UPC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1088 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.72% year-to-date, but still down -17.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) is -22.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37410.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.38% of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC shares, and 5.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.04%. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stock is held by 5 institutions, with Pura Vida Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 1.08 million shares worth $1.37 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.07% or 14220.0 shares worth $17991.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8802.0 shares worth $10826.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.