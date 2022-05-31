TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Stock Forecast: $24.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.16 or 11.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $315.70M. TMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.39, offering almost -892.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.74% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.35 million.

TMC the metals company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.48% year-to-date, but still up 13.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is -1.27% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1448.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -93.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.10 percent over the past six months and at a 44.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.96% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares, and 5.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.39%. TMC the metals company Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $2.22 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.47% or 1.07 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $0.72 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.