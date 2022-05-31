TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $4.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 4.38 million shares of the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.81, and it changed around $7.67 or 358.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.89M. TXMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.50, offering almost -608.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.71% since then. We note from TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 685.12K.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TXMD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TherapeuticsMD Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$4 for the current quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Instantly TXMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 358.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.90 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.96% year-to-date, but still down -30.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is -79.94% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -292.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXMD is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 59.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 89.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

TherapeuticsMD Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -92.60 percent over the past six months and at a 64.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc. to make $26.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.87 million and $21.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.10%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.60% per year for the next five years.

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.64% or 20.13 million shares worth $7.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.