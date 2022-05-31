The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $624.61M. BODY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.50, offering almost -519.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.26% since then. We note from The Beachbody Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Instantly BODY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.22 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.86% year-to-date, but still up 34.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) is 27.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.27 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

The Beachbody Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.28 percent over the past six months and at a 8.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $184.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The Beachbody Company Inc. to make $194.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $223.11 million and $246.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.20%.

The Beachbody Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.50% per year for the next five years.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.20% of The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, and 33.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.52%. The Beachbody Company Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 22.11% of the shares, which is about 37.47 million shares worth $85.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.96% or 5.01 million shares worth $11.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $3.0 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $2.29 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.