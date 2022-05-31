Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.11M. SUNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.77, offering almost -479.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.41% since then. We note from Sunworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.18% year-to-date, but still up 4.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 12.43% up in the 30-day period.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Sunworks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.97 percent over the past six months and at a 24.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sunworks Inc. to make $36.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.17 million and $33.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 365.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.20%. Sunworks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 3.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 24 and March 28.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Sunworks Inc. shares, and 14.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.90%. Sunworks Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.11% of the shares, which is about 2.33 million shares worth $7.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.68% or 1.21 million shares worth $3.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $4.8 million, making up 6.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $2.34 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.