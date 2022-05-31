Stock Performance And Outlook Of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX)

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.04 or 8.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.08M. AXDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.36, offering almost -1460.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.30K.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AXDX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Instantly AXDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.43% year-to-date, but still up 11.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is -36.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.2 day(s).

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.93 percent over the past six months and at a -60.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -106.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. to make $3.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.60%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.62% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 29.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.06%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.92% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $3.93 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.31% or 2.3 million shares worth $3.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $5.6 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $2.13 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.