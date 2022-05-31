Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -70.31%

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $379.46, and it changed around $10.42 or 2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.31B. SHOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1762.92, offering almost -364.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $308.06, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.82% since then. We note from Shopify Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 379.30 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.21% year-to-date, but still up 1.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is -16.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $536.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHOP is forecast to be at a low of $375.00 and a high of $1250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -229.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.59 percent over the past six months and at a -162.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Shopify Inc. to make $1.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 124.00%.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Shopify Inc. shares, and 71.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.76%. Shopify Inc. stock is held by 1,678 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.15% of the shares, which is about 5.88 million shares worth $8.11 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 4.71% or 5.37 million shares worth $3.63 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $1.67 billion, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $3.11 billion, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.