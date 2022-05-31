ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.65 million shares of the ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.20M. PIXY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -1000.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.43% since then. We note from ShiftPixy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.65 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.75% year-to-date, but still down -15.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -5.07% down in the 30-day period.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 14.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.08% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares, and 14.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.88%. ShiftPixy Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 2.85 million shares worth $3.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.83% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.