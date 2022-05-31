Risk-Taking Investors May Find BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 2.31 million shares of the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.59, and it changed around $1.1 or 5.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34B. BIGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.20, offering almost -268.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.12% since then. We note from BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Instantly BIGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.34 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.61% year-to-date, but still up 3.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 4.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.42 day(s).

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.73 percent over the past six months and at a -121.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -283.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -183.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings Inc. to make $72.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.78 million and $59.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.20%.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -92.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.90% per year for the next five years.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.03% of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, and 73.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.44%. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock is held by 287 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 5.18 million shares worth $183.21 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 6.87% or 4.99 million shares worth $176.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $54.04 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $45.94 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.