Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.02, and it changed around $1.14 or 14.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $354.22M. NRIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.42, offering almost -314.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.63% since then. We note from Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 469.80K.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NRIX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.99 for the current quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Instantly NRIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.26 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.84% year-to-date, but still down -9.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is -20.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRIX is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -565.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -177.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.99 percent over the past six months and at a -43.96% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -65.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -53.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics Inc. to make $10.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.33% of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 91.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.13%. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.84% of the shares, which is about 4.87 million shares worth $141.02 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 6.58% or 2.96 million shares worth $85.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.87 million shares worth $54.14 million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $49.31 million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.