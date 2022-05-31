Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.82, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. KIND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.59, offering almost -559.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.41% since then. We note from Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KIND as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.93 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.50% year-to-date, but still up 2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is -36.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIND is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -219.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.26 percent over the past six months and at a 54.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc. to make $66.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 76.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.91%. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Bond Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.97% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $41.67 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 5.75% or 6.71 million shares worth $40.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.21 million shares worth $31.19 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $39.45 million, which represents about 4.29% of the total shares outstanding.