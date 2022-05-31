Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 3.18 million shares of the Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) were traded, and its beta was -0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around $0.12 or 8.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.41M. METX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.20, offering almost -2022.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.45% since then. We note from Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 688.45K.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.43% year-to-date, but still up 16.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -53.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Meten Holding Group Ltd. to make $29.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 22.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.86% of Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares, and 2.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.47%. Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.01% or 22564.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.