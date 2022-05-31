Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC).

In the last trading session, 11.73 million shares of the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.06 or -18.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.59M. VGFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -1438.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.94 million.

Instantly VGFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4693 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.96% year-to-date, but still up 61.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is -8.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.8 day(s).

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 23.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.41% of The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares, and 1.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.61%. The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Empery Asset Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 0.69 million shares worth $0.51 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP, with 0.71% or 0.69 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 42576.0 shares worth $22352.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF held roughly 22000.0 shares worth around $13384.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.