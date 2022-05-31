Let’s Discuss The Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.03 or 4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.37M. BIOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.20, offering almost -646.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.1% since then. We note from Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.82 million.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BIOR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8750 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.06% year-to-date, but still down -1.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is -2.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.97 day(s).

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Biora Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.07 percent over the past six months and at a 68.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.53 million and $463k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.60%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 15.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.16% of Biora Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 29.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.15%. Biora Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.21% of the shares, which is about 29.86 million shares worth $34.63 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 3.55% or 6.54 million shares worth $7.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.03 million shares worth $6.32 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $3.29 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.