JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 25.33 million shares of the JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.28, and it changed around $2.04 or 91.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.80M. JAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.28, offering almost -186.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.84% since then. We note from JanOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15350.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.61K.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 91.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.89 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.23% year-to-date, but still up 7.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is -3.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.86% of JanOne Inc. shares, and 4.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.90%. JanOne Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.42% of the shares, which is about 40196.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.56% or 15918.0 shares worth $65104.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 39400.0 shares worth $0.16 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13288.0 shares worth around $33153.0, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.