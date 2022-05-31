It’s Easy To Bet On Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 161.6 million shares of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around $1.43 or 133.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.20M. AVDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.59, offering almost -363.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.0% since then. We note from Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 899.96K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AVDL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Instantly AVDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 133.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.92 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.06% year-to-date, but still down -34.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is -50.30% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVDL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $15.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -520.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.99 percent over the past six months and at a -21.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.20% in the next quarter.

9 analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to make $2.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings are expected to increase by -21.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.87% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 58.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.43%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 97 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 5.74 million shares worth $46.39 million.

Cowen and Company, LLC, with 6.32% or 3.73 million shares worth $30.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.98 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.