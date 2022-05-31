IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 6.44 million shares of the IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.93, and it changed around $0.17 or 2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. IONQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.90, offering almost -505.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.85% since then. We note from IonQ Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

IonQ Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IONQ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IonQ Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.12 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.49% year-to-date, but still up 5.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is -28.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONQ is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 396.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect IonQ Inc. to make $2.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

IonQ Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -76.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.88% of IonQ Inc. shares, and 36.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.35%. IonQ Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.79% of the shares, which is about 29.23 million shares worth $488.14 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd, with 3.11% or 6.14 million shares worth $102.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $25.22 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $13.7 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.