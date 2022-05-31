Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): Decline Of -166.92% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 7.09 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around $0.11 or 4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $514.91M. HUT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.57, offering almost -530.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.77% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.74 million.

Instantly HUT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.78 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.90% year-to-date, but still up 1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -33.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $3.89 and a high of $7.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -166.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 21.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.34%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 175 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.38% of the shares, which is about 7.64 million shares worth $59.96 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.50% or 2.62 million shares worth $20.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $31.88 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $7.08 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.