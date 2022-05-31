How To Invest In Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 3.38 million shares of the Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.36, and it changed around $1.62 or 8.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.49B. CFLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.97, offering almost -344.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.85% since then. We note from Confluent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Confluent Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CFLT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Confluent Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.39 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.98% year-to-date, but still up 12.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is -37.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFLT is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -274.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Confluent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.64 percent over the past six months and at a 11.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $131.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Confluent Inc. to make $142.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 72.00%.

Confluent Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -99.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.80% per year for the next five years.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of Confluent Inc. shares, and 84.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.35%. Confluent Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.28% of the shares, which is about 10.43 million shares worth $794.92 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 6.33% or 7.97 million shares worth $326.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $64.48 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $60.41 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.