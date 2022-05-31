Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 2.22 million shares of the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.19M. GFAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.65, offering almost -1242.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.37% since then. We note from Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.85 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GFAI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8888 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.78% year-to-date, but still up 5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -14.21% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFAI is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -326.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -250.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Guardforce AI Co. Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.43 percent over the past six months and at a -110.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.12% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.60%. Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.36% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.59% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.