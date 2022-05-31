Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL)

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.28 or 24.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.81M. KAVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.00, offering almost -1105.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.12% since then. We note from Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.00 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.29% year-to-date, but still up 22.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 4.13% up in the 30-day period.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. to make $2.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.24% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares, and 3.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.10%. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 71670.0 shares worth $53415.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.22% or 52628.0 shares worth $39223.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.38 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 31106.0 shares worth around $91762.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.