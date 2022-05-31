Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL)

In the last trading session, 6.46 million shares of the The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.27, and it changed around $0.39 or 13.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $271.80M. REAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.83, offering almost -598.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.96% since then. We note from The RealReal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.28 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.83% year-to-date, but still up 0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -44.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

The RealReal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.40 percent over the past six months and at a 23.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect The RealReal Inc. to make $165.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

The RealReal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -28.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.35% of The RealReal Inc. shares, and 94.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.29%. The RealReal Inc. stock is held by 262 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 7.44 million shares worth $54.04 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.37% or 6.02 million shares worth $43.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.13 million shares worth $39.0 million, making up 4.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $26.06 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.