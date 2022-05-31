Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK)

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.33 or 20.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.41M. OTRK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.65, offering almost -2058.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.63% since then. We note from Ontrak Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 531.70K.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

Instantly OTRK has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.32% year-to-date, but still up 24.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) is 51.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.06 day(s).

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Ontrak Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.85 percent over the past six months and at a -94.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -55.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ontrak Inc. to make $6.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.82 million and $15.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -77.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.80%. Ontrak Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.82% of Ontrak Inc. shares, and 23.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.24%. Ontrak Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.92% of the shares, which is about 0.56 million shares worth $1.27 million.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA, with 2.59% or 0.5 million shares worth $3.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $1.36 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.7 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.