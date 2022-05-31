Future Outlook And Bloom Energy Corporation Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) have been traded, and its beta is 3.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.06, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.95B. BE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.01, offering almost -104.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.49% since then. We note from Bloom Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.46 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.64% year-to-date, but still up 16.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is -6.26% up in the 30-day period.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Bloom Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.99 percent over the past six months and at a 5.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $229.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Bloom Energy Corporation to make $301.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $228.47 million and $240.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.50%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 11 and April 15.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares, and 78.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.41%. Bloom Energy Corporation stock is held by 455 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.71% of the shares, which is about 20.64 million shares worth $452.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.79% or 15.89 million shares worth $383.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 10.19 million shares worth $226.25 million, making up 6.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.78 million shares worth around $82.89 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.