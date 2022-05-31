Future Outlook And Aethlon Medical Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.97 million shares of the Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around $0.19 or 14.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.70M. AEMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.49, offering almost -749.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.14% since then. We note from Aethlon Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 213.25K.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Instantly AEMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.24% year-to-date, but still up 11.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 34.40% up in the 30-day period.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Aethlon Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.30 percent over the past six months and at a 10.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $720k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aethlon Medical Inc. to make $120k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34k and $200k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,017.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.90%.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Aethlon Medical Inc. shares, and 9.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.31%. Aethlon Medical Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.53% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $1.01 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.57% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.34 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.