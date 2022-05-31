Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 7.47 million shares of the Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.49, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.00M. FTFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.96, offering almost -708.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Future FinTech Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 450.52K.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Instantly FTFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6800 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.38% year-to-date, but still up 3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is -23.19% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTFT is forecast to be at a low of $14.30 and a high of $14.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2818.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2818.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.90%. Future FinTech Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.51% of Future FinTech Group Inc. shares, and 6.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.74%. Future FinTech Group Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.69% of the shares, which is about 1.18 million shares worth $1.57 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.26% or 0.88 million shares worth $1.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.76 million shares worth $0.57 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 59361.0 shares worth around $49210.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.