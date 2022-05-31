Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around $0.14 or 4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $921.91M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.48, offering almost -447.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.28% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.04% year-to-date, but still up 14.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 11.15% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.30 percent over the past six months and at a -70.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.30%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 07.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.76% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, and 25.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.79%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 3.48 million shares worth $18.53 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 0.92% or 3.0 million shares worth $15.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $12.35 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $4.95 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.