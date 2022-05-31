Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 9.59 million shares of the Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.85M. XCUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.98, offering almost -1423.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.77% since then. We note from Exicure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.44 million.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1400 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.85% year-to-date, but still down -13.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is -17.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Exicure Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.66 percent over the past six months and at a 80.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Exicure Inc. to make $4.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 162.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.90%.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.95% of Exicure Inc. shares, and 30.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.75%. Exicure Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.39% of the shares, which is about 8.6 million shares worth $1.74 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 19.39% or 8.6 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $0.33 million, making up 3.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.