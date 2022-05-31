Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.03 or 11.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.63M. ENJY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.16, offering almost -4403.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Enjoy Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.29K.

Enjoy Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ENJY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enjoy Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) trade information

Instantly ENJY has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2900 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.11% year-to-date, but still down -1.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) is -75.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENJY is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -85.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) estimates and forecasts

Enjoy Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.16 percent over the past six months and at a 72.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 106.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Enjoy Technology Inc. to make $33.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.20%.

ENJY Dividends

Enjoy Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.93% of Enjoy Technology Inc. shares, and 37.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.74%. Enjoy Technology Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with King Street Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.73% of the shares, which is about 6.89 million shares worth $31.83 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with 5.26% or 6.31 million shares worth $23.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $4.73 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.24 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.