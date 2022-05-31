DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 11.86 million shares of the DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.98B. DIDI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.01, offering almost -774.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.5% since then. We note from DiDi Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 52.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.12 million.

DiDi Global Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DIDI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DiDi Global Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) trade information

Instantly DIDI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.10 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.64% year-to-date, but still up 34.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) is 11.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIDI is forecast to be at a low of $31.95 and a high of $31.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1450.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1450.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect DiDi Global Inc. to make $6.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.90%.

DIDI Dividends

DiDi Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.16% of DiDi Global Inc. shares, and 13.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.34%. DiDi Global Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 88.72 million shares worth $221.81 million.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with 1.77% or 77.57 million shares worth $193.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis New York Venture Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 27.11 million shares worth $97.87 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 22.72 million shares worth around $82.03 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.