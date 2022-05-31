Could TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.47 million shares of the TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.51, and it changed around -$0.66 or -12.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $729.38M. TGTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.00, offering almost -809.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.73, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -4.88% since then. We note from TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TGTX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.38 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.79% year-to-date, but still down -4.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is -22.95% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGTX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -786.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

TG Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.44 percent over the past six months and at a 20.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 132.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.50%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.10% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 69.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.02%. TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 270 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.35% of the shares, which is about 20.72 million shares worth $393.71 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.34% or 20.72 million shares worth $393.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $43.08 million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $69.36 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.