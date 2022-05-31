Could Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $665.89M. EMBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -599.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Embark Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Embark Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EMBK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Embark Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Instantly EMBK has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7250 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.72% year-to-date, but still down -7.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) is -72.97% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EMBK is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -166.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Embark Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.20 percent over the past six months and at a 15.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%.

1 analysts expect Embark Technology Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.32% of Embark Technology Inc. shares, and 54.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.27%. Embark Technology Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Data Collective IV GP, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.56% of the shares, which is about 63.72 million shares worth $553.09 million.

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with 14.65% or 53.14 million shares worth $461.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.62 million shares worth $22.7 million, making up 0.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $4.9 million, which represents about 0.30% of the total shares outstanding.