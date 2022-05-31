Could Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 8.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.20M. CALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.59, offering almost -1133.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CALA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Instantly CALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2350 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.98% year-to-date, but still down -8.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is -19.89% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CALA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -852.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -614.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Calithera Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.36 percent over the past six months and at a 32.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -92.30%, down from the previous year.

4 analysts expect Calithera Biosciences Inc. to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -88.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, and 46.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.94%. Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.04% of the shares, which is about 10.73 million shares worth $4.34 million.

BVF Inc., with 7.66% or 7.45 million shares worth $4.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.44 million shares worth $4.84 million, making up 7.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $1.24 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.