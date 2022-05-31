CNCE Stock Forecast 2022: Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 56.29%

In the last trading session, 5.4 million shares of the Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were traded, and its beta was 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.88, and it changed around $0.86 or 17.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $182.40M. CNCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.38, offering almost 8.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.29% since then. We note from Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 211.55K.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNCE as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.89 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Instantly CNCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.80 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.67% year-to-date, but still up 30.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is 90.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNCE is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -274.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.98 percent over the past six months and at a -57.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -656.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -99.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $80k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.02 million and $543k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -85.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.40%.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.31% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 51.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.63%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 3.03 million shares worth $9.56 million.

BVF Inc., with 6.20% or 2.25 million shares worth $7.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.8 million shares worth $2.51 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.21 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.