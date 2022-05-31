Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -143.9%

In the last trading session, 4.66 million shares of the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.12 or 10.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.90M. CBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.20, offering almost -322.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.54% since then. We note from Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CBIO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Instantly CBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.57% year-to-date, but still up 223.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is 151.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBIO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -143.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -143.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.60 percent over the past six months and at a 41.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -47.40%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.13 million and $2.3 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.30%.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.94% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, and 41.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.71%. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 2.76 million shares worth $2.52 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.63% or 1.77 million shares worth $1.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $0.76 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 1.70% of the total shares outstanding.