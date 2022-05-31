Can Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.05 million shares of the Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.40M. ATER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.07, offering almost -528.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.31% since then. We note from Aterian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.33 million.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Instantly ATER has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.52 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.49% year-to-date, but still up 7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is -33.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Aterian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.87 percent over the past six months and at a 81.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aterian Inc. to make $73.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.20%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.91% of Aterian Inc. shares, and 27.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.44%. Aterian Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.13% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $7.99 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.03% or 1.88 million shares worth $4.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $4.7 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $1.94 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.