BITF Stock Forecast 2022: Bitfarms Ltd. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 17.86%

In today’s recent session, 1.58 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around $0.12 or 6.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $436.30M. BITF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.36, offering almost -377.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.86% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.14 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Instantly BITF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.56% year-to-date, but still up 1.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -38.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.23 percent over the past six months and at a 18.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.79% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 14.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.90%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.55% of the shares, which is about 13.04 million shares worth $48.9 million.

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with 1.09% or 2.16 million shares worth $8.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 7.78 million shares worth $28.49 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $5.27 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.