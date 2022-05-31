Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.01, and it changed around $0.41 or 8.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.02M. BLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.28, offering almost -923.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.15% since then. We note from Berkeley Lights Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Berkeley Lights Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BLI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Instantly BLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.13 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) is -1.38% up in the 30-day period.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Berkeley Lights Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.22 percent over the past six months and at a -5.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Berkeley Lights Inc. to make $29.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.84% of Berkeley Lights Inc. shares, and 77.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.74%. Berkeley Lights Inc. stock is held by 191 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.24% of the shares, which is about 8.3 million shares worth $59.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.71% or 4.55 million shares worth $32.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $36.88 million, making up 7.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $27.02 million, which represents about 5.19% of the total shares outstanding.